Permission sought to convert medical surgery to a dwelling in Naas
A planning application has been made for a residential dwelling at Basin Street, Naas, with a decision due to be made in about three weeks..
The application is for a change of use of an existing doctor’s surgery to a dwelling at 7 Basin Street.
In October 1999, Kildare County Council granted permission for a change of use from a dwelling to a doctor’s surgery.
This permission also incorporated an extension and alterations at the same location.
The application further seeks permission for minor internal modifications as well as a connection to all existing mains services on site and all associated development works.
A decision is due to be made on February 22.
