KCC should actively encourage more trees to be grown in the Naas area

Initiatives should be undertaken to encourage the planting of more trees in the Naas area.

That's according to Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin.

He has asked Kildare County Council to come up with new schemes “to allow tree planting by residents groups.”

Cllr Martin other organisations such as Tidy Towns groups and community associations would also get involved.

He said the trees should be planted on waste land and small parcels of public land “to support our climate change mitigation objectives.”