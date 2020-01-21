It will be overcast today in County Kildare

Today will be rather cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist, in light westerly or variable winds according to Met Eireann. The best of any sunny spells will be in the south in the morning. Highest temperatures this afternoon will range between 7 and 11 degrees, highest in the northwest.

Tonight will be cloudy, with patchy drizzle and mist. The cloudy conditions will stop temperatures from falling below between 3 and 7 degrees, and winds will be light variable.

Tomorrow will be generally cloudy with patchy drizzle, although some sunny spells will develop during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in light variable breezes.