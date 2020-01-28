Deaths in Co Kildare - January 28, 2020

Rose O'Connor (née Allan), Kingswood Heights, Kingswood, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin / Maynooth

January 26. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late James, deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Alan & Keith, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Kilian's Church, Kingswood, Tallaght for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland.

Henry Tibi, Celbridge

January 20. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Linda and much loved father of Sam, Samantha and Lily-Rose; Henry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, mother brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge (Eircode W23 AK13) on Friday evening, 7th February, between 6pm and 8pm followed by Wake Keeping at No 3 and 4, Baffles Enterprises, Damastown Way, Dublin 15 from 8.30pm until late. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon, 8th February, at 3pm in Lucan Presbyterian Church, 4, Hanbury Lane, Main Street, Lucan.

Joe Whelan, 'Padua', Rosebran, Athy

January 26.Husband of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Geraldine and Doreen, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Shane, Robert and Serena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.