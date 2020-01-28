Straffan businessman meets intruders at his premises

A County Kildare business owner came across a break-in at his premises.

The break-in happened on January 15 at Castlewarden, Straffan

The premises alarm was activated at 7.30am and when the owner approached the premises he saw a male standing outside. As he asked what the man was doing he got into a car. A second male ten exited the premises and also got into the car and they left the scene.

The bottom pane of glass in a door was broken during the incident and €100 petty cash was stolen.