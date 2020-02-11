Speed limit changes "won't be rushed"

No fast outcome to speed limit changes

Kildare County Council offices

Kildare County Council says it won’t take a fast track approach to changing speed limits.

Newbridge Municipal District councillor Tracey O’Dwyer asked the council to  review speed limits in identified high risk areas and school zones “in the absence of the countywide speed review being completed.”

However KCC official Annette Aspell said this would mean moving  resources, currently assigned to the

overall speed limit review, away from that project.

And in turn this would further delay countywide review and “would be inefficient and a duplication of effort in the long run.”

 

 