The rain pelting on County Kildare will clear

The wet weather hitting County Kildare this morning will clear in the early afternoon.

According to Met Eireann it will be followed by brighter weather with scattered showers in the west early this morning and in all areas by afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds with some severe gusts in parts of the northwest will veer southwest this morning and moderate this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees celsius.

Tonight it will be cool, and mostly dry early on with clear periods. Some frost in places for a time mainly northern and eastern areas as temperatures fall to between 1 and 5 degrees celsius. Frost clearing as rain and strengthening southerly winds extend eastwards overnight.