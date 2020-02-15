Heavy rainfall leads to floods on Naas roads
Weather
The scene at Kilcullen Road, Naas, this afternoon
Storm Dennis is sweeping across County Kildare today, bringing pulses of torrential rainfall and high winds.
A number of roads and residential areas have experienced flooding problems as a result.
The Kilcullen Road in Naas is flooded near the entrance to the Rathasker Heights and Carraig Oscair residential areas.
The road is passable at low speed but driver caution is advised in the area.
