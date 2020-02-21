Council funding available for estate name plates

Grants are available for residents groups to erect a structure indicating the name of individual estates.

Cllr Fintan Brett asked Kildare County Council if it has plans to put up a name plate indicating the location of Meadow Court in Naas and was told that grants are available to provide estate name plates.

He said while there is a sign on the main road there is nothing to differentiate Meadow Court from other housing areas nearby.

 

 