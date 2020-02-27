Naas Farmers Market will be opening in a new location

The Naas Farmers Market is on the move.

The market is based near Trax restaurant, off Friary Road in Naas and opened in 2004.

It’s open every Saturday generally between 10am and 3pm and a variety of smallholders open there to sell a wide variety of organic and home produced foods.

These include Fishmonger TJ, Castleruddery organic farm, Dee4candles and ChocOneill chocolates. The market encourages new and produce and foods and aims to provide customers with the ability to do their weekly grocery shop, to eat, or take home freshly prepared food, with a wide selection of bakery, organic vegetables, olives, cheeses and fresh chocolate .

In 2014 the organisation and management of the market moved to some of the market stallholders.

However, like Trax, it can no longer continue trading there if the site is put up for sale.

Earlier this month Trax announced it would close on July 1.

However Dominic Quinn of NFM said while everybody is associated with the market is sad to leave, there is no alternative.

“There will be a seamless transition from where we are now to the new venue and we have until July to organise this. We are looking at a few places to assess the most suitable new location for the market,” added Mr Quinn.