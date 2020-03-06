There is no overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

There are no patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

For the second time within three weeks there is no overcrowding at the facility, which also serves west Wicklow, say nurses working there.

The most overcrowded facility in the eastern region is St Vincent’s, where 24 people are being treated on trolleys.

There is one patient on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is ten.