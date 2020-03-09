Coronavirus hits visiting hours at Naas Hospital

Visitor restrictions have been imposed on Naas General Hospital.

According to the HSE restrictions are likely to continue until the end of the week and will be kept under review because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

They apply to facilities within the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group and Naas is part of this.

In Naas, the visiting hours remain the same but only one person is allowed to visit a patient at a time.

The HSE added that these are being put in place due to infection control measures and to protect our patients and staff.

A hospital spokesperson stated: “We are asking the public not to visit the hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. Children in particular should not visit patients in hospital.”