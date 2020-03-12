Deaths in Co Kildare - March 12, 2020

Sheila O'Neill, Late of Avondale Drive and Nicholastown, Kilcullen

March 10 at Crooksling Nursing Home, Brittas. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Maureen, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Kitty, Predeceased by her Brother Liam, Sisters Margaret and Anne and brother-in-law Timmy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Ballymount, from 6pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to New Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. Donation Box in Church.

Aaron Kirwan, Wellesley Manor, Newbridge and formerly of Bishopsland, Kildare town.

March 10. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Layla and her mother Brianne, his mother Julie and stepdad Keith, father Pakie, brothers Daryl and Ross, sister Tiana, grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 3pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. House Private.

Bríd (Bridie) Doyle, College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Ahascragh, Galway

March 9. Peacefully at home with her family. Bríd, wife of the late Seán and mother-in-law of the late Willie; sadly missed by her children Anne, John, Eugene, Mary, Jo and Claire, sister Evelyn, sister-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law Frances and Mary, son-in-law Albert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.House Private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, please.