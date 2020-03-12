All activities for March by County Kildare Chamber are off

County Kildare Chamber have today postponed all March training courses, workshops and events that they provide for its 400 plus business membership. This is in response to today’s announcement by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD.

Speaking this afternoon Allan Shine CEO of County Kildare Chamber said: “Employers will face severe business and cashflow pressures in the period ahead. A number of liquidity measures to assist affected businesses have been announced by the Government this week to which the Chamber now seek clarity with. Employers must do their part to actively support the Delay Phase of Covid-19. For our members, this means the implementation of remote working and flexible working, insofar as possible in order to limit and slow down the spread of the virus.

The Chamber offices are now closed and our employees are working remotely, the provision of issuing of certificates of origin for our export companies will continue online".

He added: “We will continue to provide business with the support and advice that they are looking for. Many of our members are extremely nervous, and we are fielding calls primarily in relation to remote working queries, HR issues and banking queries. There will be severe disruption to business over the next two weeks and Government needs to be flexible in supporting the cash flow needs of businesses to avoid large scale job losses. We have engaged with our banks locally who are calling for businesses that require assistance to make contact now and not delay. The Chamber also has several business members that can assist the business community in Kildare with IT/remote access queries and HR queries.”

The Chamber will continue to field calls from businesses directly on 045 894074 and Allan Shine is contactable daily on 087 2944333.