The lack of hand sanitiser in Naas Courthouse is criticised by judge

The absence of hand sanitiser to combat Covid-19 at Naas Courthouse was criticised by Judge Desmond Zaidan at a sitting of the district court today.

Signs encouraging those attending the regular Wednesday court sitting to wash their hands were posted at the entrance and within the building today.

However no hand sanitiser was available.

Judge Desmond Zaidan urged that bottles of gel be provided by the Courts Service for people using the building, including witnesses and defendants. Most of the court business was adjourned today because of the coronavirus hreat.

“All it takes is for one person to come in with an infection to spread the virus to everybody else. This could affect 100 people. Everybody else here is doing their best to tackle the virus,” said Judge Zaidan.