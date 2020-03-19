Woman fatally injured in Clane road accident today

The scene in Clane today

A woman died following a road accident in Clane today.

It’s understood the incident took place this afternoon as the woman was crossing the main thoroughfare through the town.

The road is closed pending the conclusion of a gardai examination of the accident scene.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to make contact.

Naas garda station can be contacted on 884300.

 

 