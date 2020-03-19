Kildare GAA and HSE join forces

Following on from last weekend's contacts between Kildare GAA and the HSE, the latter have now requested that Kildare GAA establish a database of all available volunteers who may be able to support HSE administered local facilities over the next number of weeks.

In particular, the following skills sets have been identified as part of contingency planning requirements: All Trades men or women (Electrician, Plumber, Carpentry etc ), IT Specialists, Cleaners, Teachers, Special Needs Assistants, Chefs, Caterers, Drivers, Train the Trainers qualified personnel. In addition, retired Military / Gardai and others with a similar background in Crisis Management Operations are being requested for their background and skills in scheduling, mobilisition and coordination tasks that may arise.



Kildare GAA have identified 7 regions within the county, and you are requested to forward your details to the point of contact for your club / community which is explained further on in this email. The HSE request all volunteers to submit the following information:

Club Name; Volunteer Forename; Volunteer Surname; Date of Birth; Address; Gender; Email address; Mobile Contact Number; Profession - Official Qualification with Skills; Skills Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points - Food Safety; Manual Handling; Children First; Basic Life Support; First Aid; Fire Training; Safeguarding training; Date of Garda Vetting if completed - HSE Garda Vetting will also be required for any individuals working with vulnerable members of our communities; Availability windows; Named days and time if applicable - Need to consider that may not be requested for next 3 weeks until surge!

Any other details that you feel relevant

Volunteers are requested to submit their details to one of the following points of contact based on region that their club is associated with:

Kildare Region 1 centred around Athy - Regional Point of Contact Martina Donnelly, email kildaregaa@gmail.com clubs: Castlemitchell, Grange, Athy, Rheban, Castledermott, St Laurence's, Suncroft

Kildare Region 2 centred around Monasterevin and Kildare Town- Regional Point of Contact Tadhg Fennin, email Tadhg.fennin.gda.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Monasterevin, Kildangan, Ballykelly, Ellistown, Round Towers, Nurney, Rosglas, Rathangan.

Kildare Region 3 centred around Kilcullen, Straffan/Naas/Sallins/Kill - Regional Point of Contact David Murphy, email david.murphy.gda.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Kilcullen, Straffan, TMH, Ballymore Eustace, Raheens, Eire Og Corrachoill, Kill, Naas, Eadestown, Sallins.

Kildare Region 4 centred around Newbridge & Rathangan- Regional Point of Contact Declan O'Toole, email declan.otoole.gda.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Athgarvan, Moorefield, Sarsfields, Ballyteague, Milltown, Rathangan

Kildare Region 5 centred around Clane/Prosperous/Allenwood- Regional Point of Contact John Doyle, email john.doyle.gda.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Allenwood, Coill Dubh, St Kevin's, Roberstown, Caragh, Clane

Kildare Region 6 centred around Kilcock/Leixlip/Maynooth/ Celbridge- Regional Point of Contact John Doran, email john.doran.gda.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Rathcoffey, Kilcock, Maynooth, Cappagh, St Mary's Leixlip, Confey, Celbridge, Ardclough

Kildare Region 7 centred around Derrinturn / JTB- Regional Point of Contact Ronan Murnaghan, email accounts.kildare@gaa.ie clubs: Broadford, Clogherinkoe, JTB, Carbury

All Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to 'On Call for Ireland' in addition to this HSE / GAA local initiative. All volunteer support will be requested by HSE as required.

In addition to the above regarding Volunteers, Clubs are also asked to support this fight by offering your facilities as additional testing centres, if required. HSE will then determine suitability of facilities for this task later.

Clubs are requested to promote this initiative with their members / communities and anyone interested in volunteering should submit your details to your point of contact over the next 5 - 7 days.