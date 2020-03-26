A "take away" service is available at well known Naas book store

Naas' well known bookshop Barker & Jones is among the few businesses operating at some level during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The company is selling books and art materials, to name just two stock categories, which can be collected or delivered.

“Customers cannot come to browse in our shops at the moment but most of our stock items can be collected at the back of the shop or delivered to the home of the purchaser,” said manager Kate Hayes.

The company has also chosen a selection of books which might be of interest to customers and an exhaustive list is on B & Js Facebook page.

These were picked from the 50,000 plus books, aimed at all age groups, which are kept at the Poplar Square premises.

“Those picking up books must do so at the back door (off Friary Road),” said Ms Hayes.

The business will deliver orders free within a 10km radius, though there is a €4 charge for orders under €30 in value.

Customers are encouraged however to pay by card rather than cash.