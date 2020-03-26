Naas GAA has to repeat instruction for people to keep out of the premises

Naas GAA club is again instructing the public to stay away from its premises.

Club officers have repeated their call for people to keep out of the Sallins Road grounds because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Less than a week ago, they criticised parents for dropping off children at the club, which has a significant juvenile membership.

The club closed about three weeks ago in line with health guidelines and advised that “no members should be on the premises.”

But today the club felt the need to repeat the message.

“Unfortunately we are still receiving reports about younger members climbing fences in the club in order to access playing pitches. We are again appealing to parents and members to stop this activity immediately. The GAA club and premises are completely closed at present as per the directive from GAA headquarters,” said a club official.