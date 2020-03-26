There is economic life in Naas despite coronavirus

The coronavirus may have brought much economic activity to a temporary halt in Naas.

But the town's residential construction activity hasn't entirely ceased.

Naas is undergoing something of an industry boom, judging by the number of new houses and apartments being built - and planned for the future, although opposition has emerged to some plans for future development.

Meanwhile work is continuing on the development of 125 residentials units, including apartments at Bluebell, Kilcullen Road on the outskirts of the town.