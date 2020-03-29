Queues gather outside Naas restaurant today for free food

Queues formed on the street as a Naas restaurant gave away free food this afternoon.

The food was provided for nothing by staff at the Maharajah Indian restaurant in the town centre - and they hope to have enough available until 6pm.

Up to a dozen people at a time waited in line outside the restaurant at the Fairgreen end of South Main Street for a takeaway bag of Indian food, starting at 3pm.

Restaurant management requested people to come and collect, while observing the social distancing rules.

The specially prepared food was handed out in the customary take away containers with a restriction of one bag per customer.

The restaurant is now closed and the owners have also decided against continuing the take away service there - although the Covid-19 rules permit take away food enterprises to remain open.

According to management the restaurant is now shut on a temporary basis and they look forward to welcoming customers back when the virus crisis ends.