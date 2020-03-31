Agriculture marts to re-open under strict protocols

The Department of Agriculture have agreed on strict protocols which will allow for the operation of marts across Ireland.

Marts were closed last week due to Covid-19 during an exceptionally busy period for farmers. Marts across Ireland were practicing social distancing measures up until their closures.

Marts play an integral role in the orderly movement, traceability and sale of animals, and therefore represent a juncture of economic turnover for farmers.

Now, marts will be able to operate with limited services and these will take effect this morning. Some acts will be carried out behind closed doors, where the public will not be able to attend.

These measures include:

Marts matching buyers and sellers of animals.

Marts will weigh animals and oversee the sale.

Each mart will be required to submit operating protocols to the Department, which will then be reviewed for approval.

A minimum number of staff will be onsite in marts in the coming weeks. Sellers are expected to deliver calves by appointment. Similarly, with older livestock for weighting, that will also be conducted through appointment.

These measures hope to reduce face-to-face contact and ensure than social distancing and hygiene measures can be adhered to.

Thousands of calves will be born during this calving season, it is expected that many of these will be sold and exported.