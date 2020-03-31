Under a third of Kildare second houses sold to first time buyers over a year

Just over 30% of the sales of second hand houses in Kildare’s main eircode areas went to first time buyers who were owner occupiers, according to analysis of official figures for the twelve months up to and including January last.

The figures released in March by the Central Statistics Office show there were 1,705 second house sales over the year in the seven Kildare eircode areas and 999 sales of new homes, a total of 2,704 sales.

Almost two thirds (63%) were second hand and 37% were newly built residences.

Of the second hand home sales, 31% (529) were sold to first time buyers (FTOO) while 57% (979) were bought by former owner occupiers and 12% or 197 were non occupying household buyers.

Of the 1,705 houses, 37% were sold in the W91 Naas area, followed by 27% in the W23 Celbridge area.

The Newbridge area recorded 11%, followed by the R14 Athy at 10%, the R51 Kildare, the R56 Curragh and the W34 Monasterevin, comprising 7%, 4% and 3% respectively.

There were a total of 999 new house sales with 53% going to FTOO, 46% to former owner occupiers and 2% to household non occupants.

Almost half of these 999 sales were to buyers in the W91 Naas area (49%), followed by 33% in the W23 Celbridge area, 8% in the R51 Kildare area, 6% in the W34 Monasterevin.

Of the 526 new sales specifically to FTOO buyers, 49% were in the W91 Naas area and 31% were in the W23 Celbridge area.