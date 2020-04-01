Deaths in Co Kildare - April 1, 2020

Josephine Crawley (née Cahill), Celbridge, Kildare / Currow, Kerry

Passed away peacefully at home in Celbridge, March 29th, 2020. Loving wife of the late Brendan, Mother of John, Ann, Alice and Irene. Will be sadly missed by her brother and sister, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Patrick (Tip) O'Mahony, Ryan's Field, Newbridge, Kildare / Cahir, Tipperary

March 31. Sadly missed by his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John Michael (Seanie) Kavanagh, Anne St., Prosperous, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare

March 29. Suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving son Cody, mother Patricia, father John, sisters Orla & Sharon, brother Thomas, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Ian Furlong, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin

March 23. Originally of Walkinstown, Dublin. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in St. Brigid’s Hospice after a long illness. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marian, his children Kenneth, Andrea and Nicola, his grandchildren Killian, Libby, Pippa, Donnacha, Éada and Rowan and his extended family.In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh as a thank you for all their kindness to Ian. A memorial in honour of Ian’s life will be held at a future date.

Austin (Eddie) Haley, Langton Road, Newbridge, Kildare

March 31. In the care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, friends and a special mention to his niece Violet who cared for him so wonderfully for many years, his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maureen Furlong (née Smyth), Church View, Nurney, Kildare

March 31. Formerly of Carna, Suncroft. Peacefully at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Laura, Fiona, Lisa and Antoinette, sons James, Richard and Johnny, and their partners, grandchildren Crystal, Cianna, Darren, Scott and Corey, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private funerals will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page..