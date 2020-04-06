Deaths in Co Kildare - April 6, 2020

Susan O'Shea (née Damen), Castlekeely, Caragh

April 3. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Susan, wife, of the late Mick; sadly missed by her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Anne (Nan) O'Rourke,10 Offaly St., Athy

April 4. Wife of the Late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Gerry, daughter-in-law Trina, granddaughter Ruby, sister May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

JJ Hillery, Ladytown, Newbridge / Kilshanny, Clare

April 3, 2020. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital, J.J, beloved husband of Mary Ellen and dear father of Martin, Mary, Eileen, Geraldine, Bridie, John and Claire; Very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Martin, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Mark, Diane, Paul, Helen, David, Katie, Matthew, Laura, Tony, James, Elaine and Hannah, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Joseph (Jody) Fennelly, Brownstown, Athy

April 3. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is now re-united with his daughter Amanda. Brother of the Late Jimmy. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, daughters Caroline and Laura, son David, brothers Eddie, Dermot, Pat, Seán and Tom, son-in-law Mark, sisters-in-law, grand-daughters Caitlín and Fiadh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Denis Brennan, Hillcrest, Great Connell, Newbridge

April 4. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his baby son Luke. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, wonderful dad to Denise, Kathryn, Nicola and Tara, sons in law Allan, Ruairí, Brendan and Eugene, grandchildren Dylan, Evelyn, Amelia, Conall, Shauna and Louis, sister Bernadette, brother in law Tony, sisters in law Patricia and Ronnie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rita Anderson (née Commins), Moore Avenue, Newbridge / Galway

April 3. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son & daughters Susan, Damian, Brenda, Marguerite, her seven grandchildren Rebecca, John, Michael, Rose, Ewan, Laylah and Ben, brothers Frank and Jimmy, sisters May, Kathleen, Eileen, Susan, Phil and Perry, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ann (Vera) Segrave (née Moran), Leixlip

April 4. Passed away peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Elm Hall. She was in the 96th year of a gentle and loving life. Pre-deceased by her beloved and loving husband Austin, she is deeply mourned by her sister Marie, brother Christie, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Bernard Larkin, Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas / Raheny, Dublin

April 5. Peacefully surrounded by his loving sons, in the wonderful care of the Staff, at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Bernard, beloved father of Oisín, Conor and Niall; Very sadly missed by his loving sons, brothers Frank and Seán, sister Joan, daughters-in-law Caroline, Keelin and Natalie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ali, Fionn, Éabha, Isabelle and Tadhg, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Michael Halford, Sallins / Inchicore, Dublin

April 4. Beloved husband of Valerie, dearly loved father of Nicola, Elaine and Lynn and much loved brother of Carmel, Nuala and the late Brendan, Kieran, Marie and Rita. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Ronan and Barry, granddaughters, Ava and Hayley, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and friends. "The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms" - Deuteronomy 33:27

Annmarie Donoghue, Riverforest, Leixlip

April 5. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving son Andrew and his partner Kelly-Ann, parents Michael and Eileen, brother Paul, sister Patsy, brother in law Kieran, sister in law Magda, nephews Ronan, Brendan & Adam, nieces Erin & Zozo, relatives and friends.

Caroline (Carrie) Cribbin (née Lavin), Richardstown, Clane

April 5. Peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved wife of the late Francie, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Chrissie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Mona.

Private funerals are taking take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend a funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie