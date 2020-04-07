Deaths in Co Kildare - April 7, 2020

Abbie Lesley Watson, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare

April 5. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Linda and Willie, sadly missed by her sister Danielle, brother William, grandparents Mary, Bernadette, and Willie, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Catherine Murphy (née O'Donnell), Moorefield Drive, Newbridge / Duagh, Kerry

April 6. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, sons Niall and Brian, daughter Niamh, son-in-law Derek, granddaughter Molly, brothers Dan(R.I.P.), Tom and Reverend Father Jack, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Jack and Pat, sisters-in-law Anne, Bridie and Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ann Kelly (née Wilson), Naas

April 4, Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family, at home, Ann, beloved wife of James and dear mother of James, Darren, Barry, Lorna and Joseph; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Martin and Francis, sisters Teresa, Geraldine and Jacinta, son-in-law, three daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Patrick Ashe, Celbridge / Leixlip / Dunboyne, Meath

April 6. Beloved husband of Marion and dear father of Richard, Stephen, Patrick and Sinead. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

