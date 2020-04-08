Man found hiding under a bed in Newbridge by gardaí

A man sought by gardai was found by them hiding under a bed at an address in Newbridge, Naas District Court heard on April 8.

Jimmy Connors, 20, whose address was given as 32 Millfield Manor, Newbridge, was arrested on April 7.

Garda Sheehan told the court that when the gardai went to the house at 8.10pm they were refused entry and the defendant was inside.

The defendant was prosecuted for failing to appear in court on July 17 and he believed he was a flight risk.

Garda Sheehan said he was objecting to a bail application because the defendant had been issued with a number of bench warrants in recent years, including two in 2019.

He also said the defendant has not turned up in court after being granted bail.

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that most of the defendant was unable to respond to some of the warrants.

Mr McCarthy pointed out that the defendant’s father died when he was 12 and his mother “hasn’t always been able to step up the plate in terms of guidance.”

Mr McCarthy said the defendant was born into poor circumstances from a guidance point of view and the court is now dealing with him as an adult.

He said the defendant’s recent behaviour does not indicate he is a flight risk and he asked for a remand on bail to a date in June.

He added the defendant's mother has been in custody for a lot of his life and he has had interaction with the gardaí since he was 13.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant failed to attend court on the first occasion he secured bail.

The defendant told the court he is doing his best to turn his life around.

Judge Zaidan said he had listened to both sides and he was satisfied that the State objection to bail is lawful. He refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody until April 15, when the defendant is likely to appear at Naas District Court via video link from Cloverhill Prison.