Commemoration commissioned to honour Kildare's Squires Gannon

William 'Squires' Gannon was the first man to lift the Sam Maguire Cup back in 1928 when Kildare defeated Cavan by a point. It was Kildare's fourth time to win the All Ireland, ironically, it was also their last time.

Now Kildare Co. Council are to mark the occasion, with specially designed artwork, by Mark Richards FRSS.

Squires was one of five Round Tower players to play that day for the Lilywhites, the others being Martin Walsh (goalkeeper), Jack Hayes at wing back; Bill Mangan at corner forward and Tom Keogh top of the right; Squires himself led the team form midfield.

It is expected that the artwork will be installed early in 2021, coinciding with the extensive refurbishment of the Square in Kildare town

1928 was the first time the Sam Maguire Cup was presented to the captain of the All Ireland winning team.