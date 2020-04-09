Naas resident's car targeted in crime incident

The car belonging to a Naas resident was targeted for theft.

The vehicle was parked overnight in a driveway at Millbrook Court when it was broken into on March 24.

Items stolen from the unlocked vehicle include two sets of keys and €5 in coins.

Gardai say that the incident took place between midnight and 6am when the owner got up to go to work. The owner also reported hearing a dog bark at 3.45am.