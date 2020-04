A car was damaged in Naas overnight and gardai are investigating.

A quantity of paint was thrown over a car at Cleevaun in the Ballycane area of the town and the damage was discovered when the owner left the house this morning.

Gardaí say the paint was thrown over the roof and window and it happened between 10pm on April 9 and 8am on April 10.