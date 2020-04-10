Window smashed and goods stolen at Naas phone shop
Gardaí
The scene at South Main Street, Naas
Gardai are investigating a break-in and theft at the Phone Shop business premises in Naas.
The 56 South Main street shop was targeted early on Thursday, April 9.
Gardai say a window panel in the front door was smashed and a number of items were then stolen from a display unit.
It's believed the incident took place between midnight and 7.30am and its yet known how much property was stolen.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on