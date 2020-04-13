Deaths in Co Kildare - April 13, 2020

Liam Ryan, Naas, Kildare / Kilbrin, Cork

April 9. Unexpectedly at Naas General Hospital Liam, beloved father of Cillian and Cian; Very sadly missed by his loving sons, brothers Sean, Gerry and Colman, sisters Marie and Fionnula, grandchildren Maya and Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Michael Francis (Frank) Rowan, Straffan, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin

April 9. Peacefully at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Jean (née McCaldon) and much loved father of Roderick, Dermot, Conan and the late Elaine. Very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Pascal Stive, daughters-in-law: Kim, Jean, and Marie Louise, grandchildren Kerrie, Keith, Amber, Jennie, Cathal, Mark, Ellie, Molly, Victoria and Edward, relatives and friends.

Cecelia Hussey (née Kelly) Liffey Avenue, Castlefen, Sallins, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare

April 9. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved mother of the late Baby Vincent, sadly missed by her loving partner Ted, brothers Thomas, John, Billy, Peter, Martin & Paddy, sisters Mary, Trish, Una, Bridget & Loretta, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces,. nephews, relatives & friends.

Mary (Molly Harney (née McNamara), Newtown, Naas, Kildare / Ballyvaughan, Clare

April 9. Peacefully, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh, daughter Agnes and brother John and sisters Philomena and Anna. Sadly missed by her loving family, dear mother of Mary, Laurence, Pat, Aloysious, Anne, John, Joe, Brigid, Kevin, Malachy, Hugh, Brendan and Teresa, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, brother Patrick and Sisters Rita and Teresa , and all her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends and neighbours.

Marie Dixon, (née Doolan) Pinewood Court, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcock, Meath

April 9. Late of Balfeighan, Kilcock, Co. Meath. After a long battle with cancer in the compassionate care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock; Marie, predeceased by her husband John and son Tommy. Loving mother to Joan (Flynn, Tulsk, Co. Roscommon), sons Michael and Stephen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and partner, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, especially Bill, and her extended family and friends.

George (Georgie) Chatten, Capdoo, Clane, Kildare / Sligo Town

April 9 Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Rachel & Emily, son John, daughter in law Sarah, sons in law Robbie & Peter, grandchildren, great grandchild, brother Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Liam Webb, 19 Innishmore Pk, Cobh, Cork / Athy, Kildare

April 11. Peacefully in the loving care of all at Brookfield Care Centre, Leamlara. Much loved father of Ken, Laura and Donna and thinking of their Mam Jean (nee Cronin, deceased) at this time also. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brothers Brendan and Sean, sisters Teresa and Maureen, son-in-law Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Mary Ellen (Helen) Newell (née O'Brien), Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin

April 10. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her baby Charles. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann and Rachel, sons-in-law David and Tom, grandchildren Michelle, Thomas and Caitriona, great grandchildren Rory, Thomas and Emily, siblings Therese, Emily and Loreta, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and her many other relatives, friends and residents at Elm Hall.

Mark Nevin, Tullywest, Kildare Town, Kildare / Killiney, Dublin

April 11. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Virginia, daughters Fiona and Lorea, parents Bernie and Joe, sister Sinead, brothers Ciarán and Brian, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary Long (née O'Donovan), Naas, Kildare / Bishopstown, Cork

April 10. Peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Mary, beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Norma and Paula and mother-in-law of Dan and the late Joe; Very sadly missed by her loving daughters, son in law, sister Lil, sister-in-law Kitty, grandchildren Jason, Stephen, Joseph, Jessica and Oisin, nephews nieces relatives and friends.

Kevin Keenan, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

April 11. Predeceased by his wife Ena, daughters Maria, Bernadette and son Kevin. Sadly missed by his son Tom, daughters Ann, Theresa and Patricia, sisters Sheila and Chris, brother Jim, sisters and brothers in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ann Marie (Marie) Hayden (née O'Leary), Morell Court, Naas, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin

April 11. Formerly of South Lotts Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4. In the tender care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home.Beloved wife of the late Colm, mother of Paul, Carol, Ann Marie amd Catherine, sister of Brian, Phyllis, Monica and the late Betty. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Ann Marie, Conor, Kate, Rachel, Colm, Dayna and Lee, great-grandchildren Éabha and Abbie, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Patrick (Pa) Burke, Cleevaun, Naas, Kildare

April 10. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, son Declan, daughter Helen, sisters Mary and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Marisete, granddaughter Natasha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Isabel Allen (née James), Straffan, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

April 10. Peacefully. Isabel, beloved wife of Brendan; Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Marie Vaughan (née McCormack), Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

April 11. Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat (Mock), daughters Nadine, Sarah, Dominique and Hollie, father Jimmy, brothers Ger and Declan, parents in law Paddy and Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Brigid Sreenan, (née Fallon), Ashgrove Drive, Naas, Kildare / Ballyhaise, Cavan

April 11. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff, at Craddock House Nursing Home, her new home since January, Brigid, beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and dear mother of Dermot and Geraldine; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Aileen, son-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Gaye, grandchildren Cian, Eli and Theo, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Christina Saults Parson St., Maynooth, Kildare

April 12. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Willie & John, sisters in law Margaret & Louisse, nephews Conor & Stephen, relatives & friends, especially her dear friend Maura.

William (Bill) Perrin, Ryansfield, Newbridge, Kildare / Athgarvan, Kildare

April 12 Sadly missed by his loving sons Andrew and Jeremy, daughter Nicola, wife Juliet, daughter-in-law Nicola, granddaughters Sasha and Ella, extended family and friends.

Conor O'Dwyer, Glendara, Kill, Kildare / Thurles, Tipperary

April 11. Beloved husband of Angela (née McCrann) and father of Catherine, Matt, Sarah, Eileen and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Margaret, brothers Matt and Sean, his children's partner Vincent, Teresa, Owen, Keith and Maria, grandchildren Rachel, Karen, Martha, Winter, Conor and Evan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Bernadette Meehan (née Maxwell), Naas Rd, Newbridge

April 12. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Norrie, wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Monica and Lucy, sons-in-law Jodie and Tom, grandchildren Ros, Jennifer, Eoghan, David and Elizabeth, great grandchildren, Fiadh, and Ewan, extended families in Dublin and Westmeath, relatives and friends.

Eileen Jacobs (née Holmes), Cardinal House, Maynooth, Kildare

April 10. Peacefully in her 92nd year in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Braham, deeply regretted by her loving relatives and friends.

John Higgins, Clonfert, Maynooth, Kildare

April 12. Suddenly at his home, beloved son of the late Ellen and Alf.

John Freeman, Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare

Apriul 5. Of Luton, England and late of Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare. Funeral arrangemetns later.

Kathleen (Kitty) Balfe (née Kiernan), Leixlip, Kildare

April 12. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy) and dear and much loved mother of Patrick (Pat), John (Johnny) and Mary. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sister Ellen, grandchildren James, Megan, Cathyann, Johnpaul, Tazz,Naomi, Moya, Kayleigh, Graham, Gregory, Aideen, great-grandchildren Ryan, Jada, LeBron and Dylan, , daughters-in-law Valerie and Judy, son-in-law Mark brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Thelma SKOYLES (née Boyd), Clane, Kildare / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Raheny, Dublin

April 12. Loving wife of the late Walter for 62 years, mother of Lesley (Sutton), Karen(Clyton),Tracey (Dunlop) and the late baby David. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her grandchildren Peter, Douglas, Martin, Sam, Mark, Georgia, Isobella and Rex, her brother David, sons-in-law, her late sister-in-laws partner Jeff, extended family, friends and little friend Misty.

Shelia Jacob (née Cooke)., Ballysooghan House, Rathangan, Kildare

April 13. Sadly, slipped away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom, very sadly missed by her son Thomas, her daughter-in-law Yvonne and her grandchildren Lucy and Thomas, sisters Cathy and Maureen, her nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, her wonderful neighbours and friends.

John Commins, Cloghgarret Abbey, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Kildare

April 12. Funeral Arrangements Later

