Deaths in Co Kildare - April 17, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Sheridan, Sallins Road, Naas

April 16. In the tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish, daughter Karen, son Keith, brothers Bobby, Noel and Johnny, son-in-law Richie, daughter-in-law Rhona, grandchildren Lucy, Billy, Jack and Ailsa, extended family and friends.

Michael O'Donoghue, Monread Heights, Naas, / Castletownbere, Cork

April 15. Retired Pharmacist, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff of Larchfield Park, nursing home, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Declan, daughter Yasmin, their mother Gloria, and his sister Mary. Mourned by his daughter-in-law Anne, sister-in-law Evelyn, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and especially his dear friend Frankie and the Deegan family.

Martin McIntyre, St. Dominics Park, Newbridge

April 16. Formerly of Roseberry, Newbridge. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving sister Phyllis, brothers Mick and Dinny, brothers in the, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen Hughes, Carlow / Leixlip

April 15. Formerly of Leixlip. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny; sadly missed by her loving aunt Sarah, cousin Mary, extended family, and all her friends and staff at Kelvin Court, Carlow.

Michael Hand, Leixlip / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

April 15. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Michael, beloved husband of the late Doris, dear father of Ken, Sylvia, Brendan, Irene, Michelle and Siobhán and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marian and Fabiola, sons-in-law Jost, Mick and Jarlath, relatives and friends.

John Dunne, 23 Duke St., Athy

April 15. Funeral arrangements later.

Johanna Drennan (née O'Neill), Naas / Cahirciveen, Kerry

April 15. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Johanna, beloved wife of the late Matt and dearly loved mother of Michael, Robert and Paul; Sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Jana, Paola and Magali, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Elena, Matthew, Emily, Max and Hannah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

David Brown, Wellesley Manor, Newbridge

April 15. Formerly of Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, England. Son of the late Denis and brother of the late Susan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Diane (Gough), adoring sons Liam, Joe and James, beloved mother Margaret, parents-in-law Ron and Chris (Gough), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Loving husband, fantastic Dad, beloved son and a great friend.

Maud Reidy (née Hamilton), The Deanery, Kildare Town / Rathangan, Kildare

April 16. In the loving care of Beechpark Nursing home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Sean and her son Thomas. Will be very sadly missed by her son James and daughter Bonnie, brother Leo, Daughters in law, Alma and Mary her grandchildren, Emma, Laura, Nicola, John, Ann-Marie, Sarah, her 3 great grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces,nephews relatives and friends.