Gardaí are investigating the theft of security cameras from a construction site near Naas.

The CCTV cameras, worth €600, were stolen from Toberton Wood, Johnstown, on April 17, between 1am and 2am.

It is believed a lone male climbed over a security barrier, removed the cameras and left by the same route.

Naas gardaí are seeking information and can be contacted at 884300.