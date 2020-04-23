Gardaí probe Naas restaurant incident

Two males trying to break into a Naas restaurant.

Gardai are investigating the incident which took place in the town centre on April 20.

The pair, one of whom was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket, were seen kicking the door at the Rustic restaurant premises at South Main Street shortly before 2pm.

They also attempted to pull up the shutter at the entrance before being disturbed, taking keys from the shutter.

The keys were pocketed and the pair fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardai at 884300.