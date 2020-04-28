It be largely fine today but rain is coming to County Kildare

This morning will be mainly dry across County Kildare, with sunny spells, says Met Eireann. Scattered showers will develop during the day, becoming widespread in the afternoon, and most frequent in the western half of the country. Maximum temperatures 11 to 15 Celsius, in light variable breezes.

Tonight, will be dry in most areas, with clear spells and just a few isolated showers. Cloud will increase from the southwest, with outbreaks of rain moving up across Munster later in the night, becoming widespread here by early morning. Minimum temperatures 3 to 6 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southeasterly breezes, freshening along southern and western coasts.