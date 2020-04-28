There are no accident and emergency patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

A sign at the entrance to Naas Hospital

There are no patients on trolleys at  Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

And there is just a single patient on a trolley across all the public hospitals in Dublin today.

Equally, there are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital or Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.