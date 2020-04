Nas gardaí are investigating an incident during which a car was targeted in the town.

It's believed the incident took place between 10.30pm on April 24 and 12.30am on April 25.

A passer by noticed that the driver's door on a Mercedes vehicle was open and contacted the gardai, who, in turn, notified the vehicle owner.

It's understood that nothing was stolen and the vehicle was undamaged.