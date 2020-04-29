No patients are on trolleys in Naas Hospital today

There are no patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital again today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation collects the overcrowding figures relating for admissions through the accident and emergency department on a daily basis.

Only two hospitals in the greater Dublin - St James's and the Mater - have patients (five and three respectively on trolleys.

There is one patient on a trolley at Tullamore Hospital and none in Portlaoise Hospital.