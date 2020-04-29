Man critically ill after assault in Newbridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that took place in a house in Newbridge, yesterday evening (Tuesday).

At approximately 9pm, a man aged in his 60s received serious injuries during the assault. He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination is being conducted.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the Moore Park area, Newbridge yesterday evening between the hours of 8.30pm and 9.30pm, including any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge station on 045 431212, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.