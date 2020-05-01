Well known Naas hair salon closes after 19 years in business

The Mandika hair studio on the outskirts of Naas has closed - after 19 years in business.

In a statement the owners said the premises at the Tougher business park in Naas will not be reopening for business.

“With future restrictions going forward it is just not possible for Mandika to continue in business. This situation is completely out of my control” salon management said in a social media post.

It continued: “I would like to start by thanking everyone who has worked with me from the start and helped me build Mandika my baby. Without my staff and clients it would not have been possible. Everyone of you have been amazing to work with the laughs and the joys over the years will stay with me forever. all of us together is what really made Mandika what it is. It goes without saying the friendships we have are forever I love you all so much.”

The statement concluded that clients can get in touch by emailing mandikahair@hotmail.com