Deaths in Co Kildare - May 6, 2020

Bernadette Shinnors, Leixlip, Kildare

May 5. Peacefully, at home. Beloved sister of Richard (Dick), Pete, Phil and the late Luke. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her brother-in-law Liam (Farrell), her sisters-in-law Maura, Bernadette and Loretta, her nephews, nieces, grandniece, relatives and friends, in particular her travelling "sisters", and her friends in Leixlip GAA and Kilcock GC. A private family funeral will take place. The funeral cortege will leave Leixlip Park, routing through Castletown, passing St. Mary’s GAA Club Green Lane, en route to Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip. Bernadette’s Private Funeral Mass can be viewed at 10.00am on Thursday 7th. May at the link below; http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

A Memorial Service for Bernadette will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to currentrestrictions cannot, can leave their Condolences below.

Thomas Rogers, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathgar, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary

May 4. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on RIP.ie

Peter Dempsey, Whitehall, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

May 4. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Beloved son of the late Michael and Catherine; sadly missed by his loving sisters Geraldine and Catherine, brothers Michael and Louis, Michael Kelly, brothers-in-law Declan and Gaybo, sisters-in-law Joanna and Janet, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, aunt Phyllis, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday (8th May). You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 a.m. A memorial Mass for Peter will be held at a later date.

James (Jim) Cully, Parsonstown, Carbury.

May 4. Unexpectedly at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons John and Paul & Paul's partner Laura, grand-children Erin and Aidan, brothers Tom, Brendan, Michael, Richard and Pauric, sisters Aileen, Betty, Mary, Geraldine and Catherina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. People can take part in Jim's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm on the Carbury Parish Face Book Live Page.

Michael Cassidy, Hillview, Clane / Donegal

May 3. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved husband of the late Teresa, deeply regretted by his loving sister Josie Tobin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the RIP.ie condolence page below. Michael's funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by going to www.claneparish.com.