Gardaí stop vehicle but give 'thumbs up' due to a necessary journey during lockdown

Hilarious

Kildare Now Reporter

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Covid-19

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí stopped a vehicle but gave the motorist the "thumbs up" due to the driver being on a necessary journey during lockdown.

They added: "Delighted to say the driver got the thumbs up from local Gardaí as they were not breaking any speed limits and was on a necessary journey."

Check out the tweet below: 