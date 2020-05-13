Deaths in Co Kildare - May 13, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Woods, Old Grange, Monasterevin / Mullingar, Westmeath

May 11. Formerly of Ballinea, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Peacefully at The Beacon Clinic surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Phyllis. Sadly missed by his loving sons Kieran and Fergus, daughters-in-law Dolores and Arlene, grandchildren Colm, Cillian, Mary and Emily, brothers Paddy and Larry, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Thursday (14th May) in Sacred Heart Church, Nurney will be Private with private burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Martin (Marto) Kinahan, Southern Cross Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin / Newbridge

May 10. (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Eve & Grace, sisters Geraldine and Antointte, brothers-in-law Fionán and Garry, partner Angela, aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolences on the page below. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. A memorial Mass for Marto will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Barretstown House.

Sheila Gilnagh (née Ryan), Rathcoole, Dublin / Kill

May 11. Peacefully at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole. Beloved wife of the late Shay and loving mother of Paul, Mark, James, Clare, Sean and Kevin. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. A Celebration of Sheila’s life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.