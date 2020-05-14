Deaths in Co Kildare - May 14, 2020

Kieran Stynes, Kilteel, Kildare

May 13. Upper Punchestown, Kilteel, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Nurney, Co. Kildare, 13th May 2020. Loving husband of Maria and devoted father of Ciara, Colin and Orla. Will be dearly missed by his family, son in law Michael, grandchildren Conor and Emma, brothers Tom, Noel, Pat, Conleth and Brendan, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, mother in law Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.

Tony (Anthony) Fitzgerald, Leixlip, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary

May 13. Suddenly at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Noreen, dear father of Nicole, John, Lorraine and cherished grandad of Aoife, Emma, Senan, Eoin and Amy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Niall and Eamonn, daughter-in-law Suki, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Tony’s life with friends and extended family. If you wish to view Tony’s Funeral Mass online, please follow this link on Saturday, 16th May, at 3pm - http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Richard (Dickey) Dunne, Osberstown Court, Sallins, Kildare

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, son Jake, daughter Donna, Jakes partner Emma, father Joe, stepmother Theresa, brothers Bobby, Tommy & Philip, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message below.

Helen Brophy (née Briscoe), Prosperous, Kildare / Booterstown, Dublin

May 13. Peacefully at Ashley Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernie and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her children Elizabeth and John, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter in-law, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.