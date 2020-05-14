Another fine day for County Kildare

It will be dry in most areas today, with good sunshine at first, but cloud will increase during the day and a few isolated light showers will develop along the north coast. Met Eireann says maximum temperatures 11 to 16 celsius, coolest on northern and eastern coasts, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas, with clear spells, but a few scattered showers will occur in parts of Ulster and north Connacht, mainly on coasts. Cold, with some frost in places. Minimum temperatures 0 to 5 Celsius. in light northwesterly or variable breezes. A few patches of mist or fog may develop towards dawn.