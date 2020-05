A quad with a value of €2,500 has been robbed.

It was taken from a farmyard at Graigue, Nurney

According to the gardaí it is red coloured Yamaha model.

The incident took place between 10pm on Sunday evening and 7am on May 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare town gardaí, phone 521222.