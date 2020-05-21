Deaths in Co Kildare - May 21, 2020

Josie Fennelly (née Delaney), Willsgrove House, Athy

May 19. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, children David, Elaine and Stephanie, brothers Marty and P.J., sisters Marie, Sheila, Margaret and Michelle, son-in-law Chaz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughter Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place , due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section below. The funeral mass will be live streamed on St. Michael's Parish Church website on Friday, 22nd May at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Vincent's Hopsital, Athy.

Gerard (Gerry) Lambe, Formerly of Nicholastown, Kilcullen

May 19.Sadly missed by his loving brothers Joe, Seamus and Anthony, sisters-in-law Mary and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current guidlines regarding public gatherings. A private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot. Please feel free to leave a message for Gerry's family in the Condolence Book below. Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live Streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv website,from The Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen, on Friday 22nd May at 9 30am.

Belinda Warwick, Kildare Town / Curragh, Kildare

May 18. Predeceased by her father Fred and her beloved sister Vanessa. Sadly mourned by her loving mother Dawn, her brother Grant and her many friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and Belinda's explicit wishes, there will be no funeral service but friends are asked to leave messages of condolence below. A celebration of Belinda’s life will be announced at a later date.