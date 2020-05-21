Huge outpouring of support for Filipino family living in Allenwood

The fund for Filipino family left orphaned after the death of their father from Covid-19 has exceeded €200,000.

Miguel Plangca and his family lived at Bluetown in Allenwood North.

The 55 year old worked at the Birds Eye food plant at the IDA industrial estate at Monread Road, Naas.

According to the Phillipine Consulate in Dublin, Mr Plangca is the second Phillipines native to die from Covid-19 in Ireland and he passed away after battling the disease for 41 days.

A native of Ozamis city, he was a father of five children - Stephanie, Mikee, Michael, John and Chekie.

“Miguel was a quiet but very giving man who was well loved and will be deeply missed,” the consulate said in a social media post. A private cremation took place on Friday last. A go fund me page fundraiser has been set up by the Kildare Filipino Community president Aina Conway.

It opened six days ago with a goal of raising €5,000 and this had more than doubled to €12,600 by yesterday afternoon. He lost his wife six years ago and his children are now orphaned.