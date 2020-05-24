Another bogland fire is reported in west Kildare

Another fire is underway at west Kildare bogland this afternoon and it's understood emergency services are at the scene.

The blaze has been reported in the townland of Mucklon, near Johnstownbridge on the County Kildare-County Meath border.

Smoke from the blaze can be seen from some distance away and it’s believed an Air Corps helicopter is in the area.

Two weeks ago a fire began on bogland near Killina, Carbury, close to where a landfill site is operated by Bord na Móna, though the site was unaffected by the fire.

That blaze was eventually extinguished about two days later thanks to the efforts of firefighters, Bord na Móna staff and an Air Corps helicopter crew who made some 40 water drops in the area.

That incident led to a warning from Bord na Móna that people operating motorcycles or quads should not visit the bogland areas, especially in dry weather conditions.